(WIVB) – Here is a look at what we highlighted Tuesday on Daytime Buffalo. Kate Glaser from Hope Rises filled in for Chelsea Lovell – we are rooting for Chelsea and wish her all the best as she competes in the Miss New York pageant!

Gracie from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and Kim LaRussa from Sweet Buffalo introduced this playful pup Gracie, a 5-month-old lab mix looking for her forever home. Check out today’s segment to learn more about Gracie and her pals at Buddy’s Second Chance.

South Buffalo Farmer’s Market

Buffalo Common Councilmember Chris Scanlon joined us to talk about the South Buffalo Farmer’s Market. Summer has arrived in WNY and that means farmer’s markets! Learn more about the various summer events ahead of us including yoga, live music and all the veggies and fruits for purchase.

Kody & Herren

Musicians Kody and Herron gave Daytime Buffalo a sneak peek at the duets and live performances to be played at this summer’s Basecamp Festival held at Swain Resort this month. Tune in to today’s segment for a live music sport and more on festival tickets.

You can watch Daytime Buffalo every day at 3 p.m. on WIVB.