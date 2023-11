Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Hump-Day!

Independent Health Medicare Annual Enrollment | Sponsored Segment

14th annual Holiday Hollow

Keeping your gut happy during the Holiday with Dr. Sarah

Local Business Owner Celebrates 15 years with McDonald’s

Western New York’s Sweetest Kid Photo Contest to Benefit WNY United

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics happening Dec. 1st and 2nd at Woodlawn Beach!

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.