Here’s a look at this Monday’s guests on Daytime Buffalo!
Three Chord Bourbon will donate proceeds to Music Is Art and Hope Rises on Giving Tuesday!
WNY Pain Relief and Integrated Wellness | Sponsored Segment
Plexaderm 1-800-972-0487 | Sponsored Segment
ML Studios | 716-based media production company
Catholic Charities of WNY seeking volunteers for Santa’s workshop
Ashley’s Lingerie and Swimwear East Aurora location | Sponsored Segment
Viral Tik Tok beauty products with BestReviews
Happy Birthday Chelsea!
Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.