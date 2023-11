Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Fri-Yay!

Daylight Saving Driving Dangers with AAA

Be You Be United with | Local organizations team up to help refugees

The Grapevine Restaurant | Sponsored Segment

Water Buffalo Club 716

Daytime Corks & Spirits with Boundary Breaks Vineyard | Sponsored Segment

Revamped New York Inc. shows us game-day apparel!

100-day countdown to Super Bowl 58 kicks off today!

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.