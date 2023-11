Here’s a look at the guests featured on Daytime Buffalo this Friday-Eve!

Wheels for Workers 716 celebrates its 1,000th bike!

Club Pawsh on new deadly K-9 virus

Sports + Preview with Sara Holland

Mafia: Buffalo -vs- the Multiverse

Buffalo Arts Studio Annual Studio Artist Show and Sale

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.