Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Monday!

Buffalo Restaurant week kicks off today! Hear from Visit Buffalo Niagara President Patrick Kaler about what to expect!

Hope Rises presents a check with the final numbers from Shine Gold!

Learn more about the Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission and their upcoming events

Hear some tips on what candy to eat this Halloween with DO, Hormone & Gut Health Expert Dr. Sarah Mathis!

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.