Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Tuesday!
Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue brings in Gilly to thank you for supporting his health!
Enchanted Aromas shares about her candles!
Depression Awareness Month with Brylin Hospital | Sponsored Segment
WNY Pain Relief & Wellness Center | Sponsored Segment
Fall in Fashion | WNY Women’s Foundation Annual Event
Mckinley Mall Halloween Ball | Event to support Breast Cancer Awareness
Belva Lockwood, the first woman to legally run for president of the U.S
Pete Davidson coming to Buff State Performing Arts Center for comedy shows!
Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.