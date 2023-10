Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this hump-day!

Field of Dreams | Sponsored Segment

Miss Barbara’s School of Dance “GRAND FINALE PART II: ENCORE!”

Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Family Justice Center

Top baby sleeping products with Bestreviews

Vortex VR Arcade | Sponsored Segment

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.