Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Friday-Eve!
Dinosaur Adventure at the Niagara Falls Convention Center this weekend
Vehicles for Vets Finalist Joshua Myers | Sponsored by Basil Family Dealership
Vehicles for Vets Finalist Cara Partridge | Sponsored by Basil Family Dealership
BNMC talks about community outreach
Mental Health Peer Connection Kite Festival happening this weekend
Wine 101 | Presented by Georgetown Square Wine and Liquor
Bellissima Productions- RENT
Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.