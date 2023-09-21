Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Friday-Eve!

Frightworld Screampark opens tomorrow!

Jeff Glor speaks with Daytime Buffalo Host Chelsea Lovell ahead of Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame Induction

The Prevention Council of Erie County celebrates its 75th anniversary with a free concert!

The Inaugural Old First Ward Arts and Heritage Festival happening this weekend

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers

Pop Quiz with Marc Summers!

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.