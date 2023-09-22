Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Fri-Yay!

Celebrating National Alpaca Day with Thistle Creek Farm!

Buffalo Pothole Bandit

‘Unity Island’ Exhibition by Carl Lee at Buffalo Art Studio

The Color Purple at Shea’s 710 Theatre

Marine Veteran Reunion happening next week in Buffalo!

Daou Wines presented by Georgetown Square Wine and Liquor

Murder Ballad performing at Road Less Traveled Theatre

Pop Quiz with the cast of Murder Ballad

Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.