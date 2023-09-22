Here is a look at what was featured on Daytime Buffalo this Fri-Yay!
Celebrating National Alpaca Day with Thistle Creek Farm!
Buffalo Pothole Bandit
‘Unity Island’ Exhibition by Carl Lee at Buffalo Art Studio
The Color Purple at Shea’s 710 Theatre
Marine Veteran Reunion happening next week in Buffalo!
Daou Wines presented by Georgetown Square Wine and Liquor
Murder Ballad performing at Road Less Traveled Theatre
Pop Quiz with the cast of Murder Ballad
Daytime Buffalo airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WIVB.