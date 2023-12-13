The Niagara Falls Culinary Institute shares a recipe with us each week on Daytime Buffalo.

Here’s how to make this week’s recipe, Cracker Toffee Extravaganza.

Ingredients

For each pan:

35-40 saltine crackers

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup of each: sprinkles, coconut, chopped nuts, and candy bits

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray.

2. Place your saltine crackers in even rows and set aside.

3. In a saucepan over medium high heat, melt the butter and brown sugar. Bring to a boil and whisk constantly for 2 minutes.

4. Pour over the saltines and bake in the oven for 5 minutes.

5. Melt the chocolate chips in the microwave or over a pan of simmering water.

6. Remove crackers from the oven.

7. Spread the chocolate over the saltine and sprinkle with the toppings of your choice and let cool.

8. Break into pieces and serve immediately or freeze for a snack later in the season!