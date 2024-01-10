The Niagara Falls Culinary Institute shares a recipe with us each week on Daytime Buffalo.

Here’s how to make this week’s recipe, Slow-Roasted Salmon with Herby Yogurt.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 pounds (or four 6-ounce fillets) thick salmon fillet, or other fish like striped bass or cod

Kosher salt

1/2 cup chopped fresh herbs such as chives, parsley, or dill

1/2 cup crispy onions, store-bought or homemade

1 cup Greek yogurt

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 275° F.

2. Brush a baking dish lightly with some of the olive oil.

3. Arrange the fish fillet(s) skin side-down in the pan. Rub the top with a small amount of olive oil. Sprinkle lightly with salt.

4. Roast for 15 to 35 minutes, until a fork inserted in the thickest part of the fish meets with no resistance, the flesh separates easily from the skin, and is just beginning to flake when you poke into it. An instant-read thermometer should read 120° F. (Don’t worry if the top of the fish is slightly transparent, or has a raw look; this is the result of the low roasting temperature. It will be cooked inside.)

5. While the salmon is roasting, mix the yogurt with half of the chopped herbs.

6. Mix the remaining herbs with the crispy onions. Drizzle with the remaining olive oil, and sprinkle with salt.

7. Swirl the yogurt onto a large plate for a group, or divide onto separate plates. Place salmon on top of yogurt, and top with the herb salad.

8. Salmon can be served warm, room temperature, or cold.