The Niagara Falls Culinary Institute shares a recipe with us each week on Daytime Buffalo.

Here’s how to make this week’s recipe, Spicy Peanut Pantry Noodles.

Ingredients

16 ounces rice noodles (or any noodle)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

2/3 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup low sodium tamari or soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1-2 tablespoons sriracha

1-2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook noodles according to package instructions.

2. While the noodles are cooking, whisk the peanut butter with a small ladle of pasta cooking water until the peanut butter is smooth and pourable. (Hot water works better than cold).

3. Add garlic powder, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, honey, sriracha, and red pepper flakes.

4. Taste and adjust any other seasonings as desired.

5. Toss the cooked noodles together with half of the sauce, adding more if necessary.

6. Serve with crushed peanuts, scallions, red pepper flakes and enjoy!