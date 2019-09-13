Incumbent Mark Poloncarz and challenger Lynne Dixon will debate one another at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The debate will be broadcast live on News 4 Buffalo as well as on WIVB.com and the WIVB app.

A digital-only pre- and post-debate show will be exclusively on WIVB.com and the app.

News 4 Buffalo is partnering with the Amherst Regional Chamber of Commerce to host the debate, which will be held at Burchfield Penney Art Center.

Poloncarz is a Democrat who began as Erie County Executive in 2012. Dixon is a legislator who identifies as an Independent and caucuses with Republicans.

