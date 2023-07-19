BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — RiverWorks is a year-round hot spot in Buffalo that continues to grow. And recently, News 4’s Kelsey Anderson toured the 60,000 sq. ft. space to see what’s new this summer… and beyond.

“It was going to be a small operation with a couple hockey rinks and a couple indoor activities and it’s just evolved ever since,” said Bill Casale, CEO of RiverWorks. “Our motto is just to keep reinvesting in Buffalo, keep reinvesting in the facility and everything that downtown Buffalo has to offer. We haven’t stopped.”

Before RiverWorks opened in 2014, CEO Bill Casale will admit, the land along the river was a mess.

“It took a grand vision, and when we started people thought we were crazy,” Casale said. “It was a dilapidated construction site… old grain mills, but it had everything everyone loves in WNY… and that’s water.”

Casale said they’ve made the water a focal point. Seating outside allows visitors to wave at the boats that pass by. You can rent a kayak from there too. And you get a great view of it from the ziplines, or the Buffal-O ferris wheel.

“It was awesome… fantastic,” John Kopp said, after riding the ziplines.

“Downtown needed that grand attraction, similar to Navy Pier in Chicago or the other landmarks around,” Casale said, referencing the Buffal-O.

The Buffal-O was completed in 2022. It took 55 cement trucks and more than 1 million pounds of concrete to fill in a 4-foot foundation, on top of an old, torn down grain silo.

And since then, another $3 million in renovations were just finished there.

New this summer, RiverWorks has added the following:

A tiki bar you can rent that leaves from RiverWorks

Virtual reality game room

Axe-throwing facility

New sound system for more concerts

Banquet room for weddings and other events

Jawz Drop ride

The Jawz Drop is a 12-person free-fall ride, for kids and adults. It drops ride-goers about 50 feet from the top.

“I mean, like, my body just started to feel weird,” said 9-year-old Jackson Griffin, after riding.

Casale said, since opening, more than $50 million has been invested in RiverWorks.

And more is still to come.

“We’ve got some major plans for growth here (and) we’re no where near done yet,” he said. “We have a very ambitious ownership group and we’re going to keep going and see where it takes us.”

Casale said, in the future, you’ll see even more events taking place there, like craft shows, live music, charity events, festivals, hockey tournaments and more.

“Last year was actually the first year we came to RiverWorks with my family and we were all blown away,” David Kopp said, who grew up in WNY, but has moved out of the area. “We did a boat tour and ate at the restaurant. Being here then vs when I was a kid is just night and day. It’s amazing how they’ve built it up. It’s just beautiful down here and now it’s a must-see attraction whenever we come back.”

“(There is) lots to do for the kids and ya know, drinks for the adults and meals and yeah, something for everyone,” Mollie Griffin said, who was visiting from Massachusetts.