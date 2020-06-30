AAA offers Fourth of July travel tips

FILE – This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump’s is expected to mark a win in his two-year fight to gut one of the United States’ single-biggest efforts against climate change, relaxing ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards and raising the ceiling on damaging fossil fuel emissions for years to come. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

While many people had their plans changed because of the coronavirus pandemic, many travelers will still be hitting the road for the Fourth of July weekend and beyond.

AAA’s Travel Forecast for the week of June 25 predicts that road trips will be a top travel trend, with motorists making up 97% of all summer travel!

Here are some tips from AAA on how to be safe during your travels.

Planning your trip:

Planning is more important than ever. When looking for places to stay, search for hotels with free or flexible cancellation policies.

Check the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker, municipal and state health departments and local news for updates on coronavirus cases and continue to do so while on the road.

AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map at TripTik.AAA.com also has the latest state and local travel restrictions.

Consider taking your car into a AAA Approved Auto Repair shop and ask them to do a trip check. To find one near you, visit AAA.com/autorepair.

Make sure your AAA membership is up to date so you have the peace of mind if you have car troubles while you are on your trip.

Call ahead to understand capacity limits and where possible make reservations in advance. This is highly recommended for any local or theme park attractions you plan to visit.

Packing:

Be sure to pack face coverings, gloves, cleaning supplies, like disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, and thermometer.

If you can’t find gloves, bring some plastic sandwich bags. They can serve as an effective barrier between your hand and a fuel pump handle, doorknob, hotel remote control, etc.

Also, consider packing extra snacks to reduce the need to stop at restaurants – which may not be open or might be operating at reduced capacity.

Restrooms and rest stops:

TripTik.AAA.com can help you determine which rest stops, gas stations and hotels are open along your route.

If you need to use a restroom, try not to touch anything. Use gloves or a plastic sandwich bag as barriers between your skin and surfaces. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer when you leave.

Restaurants on the road:

Use TripTik.AAA.com to find restaurants that are open along your way. Be aware that seating may be more limited – leading to longer wait times – because of reduced table capacity.

If you choose to eat-in, consider wiping down your table with a disinfectant wipe. Use hand sanitizer after interacting with servers or cashiers.

Drive-thru or curbside pick-up might be quicker and will reduce contact with other people.

Hotels:

Always call ahead to ensure your hotel is open and to ask about any restrictions or changes to the check-in process. It’s likely that the hotel has reduced the face-to-face interactions with guests.

When you check into your room, remember to wipe down surfaces with disinfecting wipes. Some surfaces to pay special attention to: light switches, door knobs, remote controls, room phones.

Look for hotels that have earned AAA’s Best of Housekeeping badge. These hotels consistently demonstrate a commitment to the highest standards of cleanliness.

On the road:

Travel with all necessary travel documentation, including health insurance cards.

Pack snacks, water, disinfectant spray or wipes and thermometer.

Find the best gas price by using your AAA app.

Sign-up for Fuel Rewards® Program. AAA members can save up to five cents per gallon when filling up at participating Shell branded stations across the U.S.

Get rest before you hit the road. Drivers should not rely on their bodies to provide warning signs of fatigue and should instead prioritize getting plenty of sleep (at least seven hours) in their daily schedules. For road trips, drivers should also: Travel at times when normally awake Schedule a break every two hours or every 100 miles Avoid heavy foods Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment



Have an emergency kit in your vehicle. Consider this list of things to include and tips on where to stow them. Be sure to replenish any depleted items as needed.

Cell phone and car charger

First-aid kit

Blanket

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Shovel

Face masks

Disposable gloves

Hand sanitizer

Rental Cars:

Rental-car companies have adopted extra sanitization measures in the wake of COVID-19. Hertz, for example, has introduced Hertz Gold Standard Clean, an enhanced vehicle disinfectant and sanitization process.

Customers should research or ask companies what they have done to sanitize vehicles. For extra peace mind, use disinfecting wipes to wipe down door handles, steering wheels, shifters and control panels.

AAA provides member benefits through Hertz, and you can book on our website or with a AAA travel agent.

Air or rail travel: