MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — For almost 400 years, people have been coming to the South Street Seaport in New York City, and now the history and culture of the area are in focus as the district begins a new chapter.

Pier 17 along South Street in Lower Manhattan is an eight-block neighborhood with shops, restaurants, and historic ships.

Tulika lives in the neighborhood and will tell you a secret about the area.

“I feel like it’s a little more secluded and not as touristy as the other spots,” she said while sipping a coffee from a shop in the Tin Building.

This is the first entire summer season that the Tin Building has been open. From outdoor fitness to fine dining, there’s something for every taste at the Seaport.

Andrew Schwartz, with The Howard Hughes Corporation, said it was designed to be an experience.

“There’s tremendous history at The Seaport. Anything and anyone came through here. Embrace the cultural and historical. That’s our goal,” he said.

The real estate company developed the seaport beginning in 2010 and rebuilt Pier 17. There’s also commercial space. The Rooftop at Pier 17 has planned concerts and movie nights this summer.

The Tin Building honors the original Fulton Fish Market, which was there for 183 years until it moved to the Bronx in 2005.

This is the first summer for the Tin Building and its 12 restaurants, four bars, and a market with world-famous food from French chef Jean-George, who has curated all the menus and products inside.

The Wavertree is docked at the pier and dates back to 1885. It has been open for tours since 2016 after a $13 million restoration by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs.

The South Street Seaport Museum tells the stories of the city’s waterfront through the centuries, and the NYC Ferry is located next to the pier, a short walk from the subway station at Fulton Center.