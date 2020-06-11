Tompkins County is gorges

While many gorge trails in New York State Parks were not yet opened as of June because the paths don’t offer enough space for social distancing, one exception is Enfield Glen in Tomkins County’s Robert H. Treman State Park.

The rugged gorge winds its way past 12 waterfalls, including Lucifer Falls, which has a 115-foot drop. At the park, you can enjoy nine miles of hiking trails, or swim in a stream-fed pool beneath a waterfall. Reminder: Swimming is allowed in the lifeguarded area only.

It should be noted that due to flood damage in the swim area, swimming will not be opening until approximately June 30, to allow time for both the masonry repairs to be completed as well as the annual deep water safety work. Be sure to check the state park’s website for updates.

Tompkins County is home to more than 100 waterfalls in all and the beauty of these natural formations make it very clear why people say ‘Ithaca is gorges.’