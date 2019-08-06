Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Death penalty questionable as a deterrent to mass killing
Top Stories
73 flea-ridden, malnourished dogs seized from Naples home
Donate to benefit the Dayton mass shooting victims’ families
In court: Orleans County pastor accused of messaging underage girl
Cheektowaga man dies after Nashville motorcycle crash
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
4 At The Fair
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna
Dew Point and Heat Index
Dewpoint
Heat Index
Trending Stories
Handcuffed black man is led by rope down street by cops on horseback
Cheektowaga man dies after Nashville motorcycle crash
Cheektowaga police looking for man accused of killing wife
Family spots shark feeding frenzy off Myrtle Beach
Buffalo Police investigating death of dog at Pawprints By Penny & Co.
Don't Miss
Kenmore woman dies after battle with West Nile virus
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick
WNY teen shares the runway with big-name models for major fashion companies
Rolling Hills attracts the paranormal
Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125
Volunteers working to keep the peace after Buffalo summer school dismisses at McKinley High School
Voter fraud tops concerns with Green Light law