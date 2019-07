• Saturday, July 13th from 1:30 to 9 p.m. at the Central Terminal

• Presented by Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Central Terminal Restoration Corporation, and state Sen. Tim Kennedy with media sponsorship from WIVB-TV News 4 Buffalo

• Free and open to the public – no tickets or reservations required

Join us at 7:30 p.m. when Jacquie Walker and Don Postles will present a full symphonic performance of the BPO, featuring music from the era when the Central Terminal first opened in 1929.