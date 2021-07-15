Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
India Walton vs. Byron Brown – Buffalo Mayor Race
Crime
Coronavirus
National
Around New York
Education
News 4 Investigates
Call 4 Action
4 the Web Exclusive
Primary Election Results
Destination NY
Wake Up
What’s Trending
Buffalo’s Best
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Top Stories
European nations impose incentives, penalties to boost shots
Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
Experts: Europe floods shows need to curb emissions, adapt
EXPLAINER: Could balloons power uncensored internet in Cuba?
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Live Traffic Map
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Bisons & Blue Jays
UB Bulls & College Sports
High School Sports
Jerry Sullivan
Olympics
Community
Get vaccinated in WNY
Give 716
Ready 4 School supply drive
Contests
Shop Small 716
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Special Live Coverage
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Email Alerts
Fully vaccinated Americans could begin entering Canada as of mid-August
Video
Trending Now
Majority of building housing pricey items taken down after Cheektowaga blaze on Dale Road
Video
Watch News 4 Now
A look into the financial status of the Buffalo mayoral race
Video
4 Warn Weather
From dirt-covered to dignified: Niagara County woman finds purpose in restoring headstones
Video
What can I do if I didn’t get my child tax credit payment?
Video
Jays get approval from Canada health; July 30 return likely
Video
Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
Nevada dental office worker accused of stealing $22K, pulling 13 teeth from patient
Buffalo man faces several charges after allegedly shooting at two men while riding his bicycle on Allen Street
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo