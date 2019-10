BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday night on Hampshire St.

The shooting occurred on the street’s 100 block, near Plymouth Ave., around 11:15 p.m.

The victim was then taken to ECMC, where he is listed as being in fair condition.

Anyone with information that could help police solve the case is asked to call the department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.