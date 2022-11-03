NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Boy band icons from the ’90s and early aughts have announced they’ll be joining forces for the “A Boy Band Christmas” holiday tour, which will stop by Seneca Niagara Casino on Dec. 9.

The 12-stop tour will feature 98 Degrees (sans Nick Lachey), O-Town frontman Erik-Michael Estrada, All-4-One frontman Jamie Jones, and singer Ryan Cabrera.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of such a collective group of legends on this holiday tour,” Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees released in a statement. “I’m such a fan of all of the talent involved, I can’t wait to collaborate with them to bring warmth and cheer to all of our fans, and to sing along with them during all of these timeless hits!”

The tour promises “all of your favorite songs with some holiday surprises.”

For more information about the tour, click here. For tickets, visit this link.