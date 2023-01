NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Riviera Theatre on Monday announced that English new wave band A Flock of Seagulls will be performing at the venue on June 14.

The show will begin at 8 p.m., with Western New York tribute band Nerds Gone Wild opening.

Tickets will go on sale for $33-39 this Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.