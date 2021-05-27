“A Quiet Place Part II” premiere makes some noise in WNY

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After COVID-19 delayed the original premiere date for “A Quiet Place Part II” by more than a year, Thursday night was finally what many have been waiting for. And with filming happening locally, pay close attention – you’ll see some familiar sites and some familiar faces.

Lynn Kinsella, the owner of the Aurora Theatre, has been waiting a long time to see her theater seats full again. That happened thanks to the premiere of “A Quiet Place Part II.”

“This is our big return and our big reopening this weekend and it’s back to the big screen,” said Kinsella.

“It’s been a really long time since we’ve had this kind of energy in a movie, this kind of turn out of people wanting to buy tickets.”

Roughly 200 people were in attendance for the showing, and nearly half of them were there to see themselves on the big screen.

With the majority of “A Quiet Place Part II” shot in Western New York, viewers will see familiar sites from places in North Tonawanda, Akron and Grand Island. That means, for many, this was an opportunity to be in a movie filmed right in their own backyard.

Tammi Meidenbauer, an extra in the film, told us, “I was just trying to dip my toes back in the water and I saw the casting call so I went to it. It’s just a few minutes from my home. I got a call a short time later and my truck and I were cast.”

“I hope they didn’t cut out my death scene,” added extra Darell Blake.

Although the premiere was originally scheduled for last March, the pandemic pushed it until now. Many of the extras we spoke with say that it made this one even more special.

“We have a really unique group of people that are tight-knit and a lot of us have stayed friends. We waited so long to do this so to come together, especially after a year of everything being shut down, everyone is really excited,” said Meidenbauer.

This was a very big movie for Western New York, with a production budget was $61 million.

Early word on “A Quiet Place Part II” is very positive.