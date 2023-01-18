BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Renowned Allentown venue and bar Nietzsche’s has been listed for sale on real estate site Gurney Becker & Bourne.

The venue has been listed at $650,000. The first floor, per the listing is 3,500 square feet, with a capacity of 248 people and two restrooms. The second floor is currently divided into a green room for artists performing at the bar and an apartment.

According to the listing, the building is completely brick and has a rooftop central HV/AC system and sprinkler system.

Nietzsche’s has been a part of the Buffalo music scene for 40 years, showcasing local and national artists alike. For more information, visit the venue’s website at this link.