Thank you, next: On Wednesday, Ariana Grande announced that she will release a new album in 2024.

The two-time Grammy award winner teased the future full-length album on her Instagram page. It will be her seventh studio album and first since 2020’s “Positions.”

“See you next year,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which included images in a studio and in front of a mixing board, and a video where someone off screen tells her it is “almost the last day of this album.” Grande responds, “I’m so tired,” and laughs. “But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.”

On her Instagram story, she shared a screenshot captured from FaceTime with the text, “The two moods of the album.”

She also shared posts from fans who received packages from her in the mail containing red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line and a note that also read, “See you next year.”

The announcement arrives a few weeks after news broke that Ariana Grande signed to Good World Management firm, following her split with long-term manager Scooter Braun.

The new album will also be her first since her marriage and subsequent separation from real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

A representative for Republic Records did not immediately return AP’s request for confirmation.