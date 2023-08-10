LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour on Wednesday in Los Angeles in a big way, announcing the fourth edition of her re-recording project: “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

After playing a few tracks from her “1989” era live, the pop superstar approached the center of the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and suggested to the audience that she had been working on something big.

“Instead of telling you about it, we’ll just show you,” she told the crowd as the screen illuminated behind her. “’1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ available Oct. 27!” she cheered.

Just last month, Swift released her re-recording of “Speak Now” and soon claimed the record for the woman with the most No. 1 albums in history. The “Taylor’s Version” projects were sparked by music manager Scooter Braun’s purchase and subsequent sale of her early catalog.

Aside from breaking some news, across more than three hours at SoFi Stadium, Swift offered fans a bevy of career-spanning tracks — less a greatest hits collection, and more a live celebration of an artist in her veterancy.

Throughout, it was as if the ground shook with the rapturous sound of 70,000 fans scream-singing along to her hits and deep cuts alike. This was Taylor Swift’s house — filled with fans in light Taylor Swift cosplay (pink dresses for her 2019 album “Lover,” black leather and snakeskin prints for 2017’s “Reputation,” sequins and A-line skirts for 2014’s “1989,” and so on).

In a summer stacked with superstar tours celebrating giant new releases — like the larger-than-life experiences of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” World Tour and Drake’s 56-date “It Was All a Blur” tour — Taylor Swift’s lookback Eras Tour stands proudly among them.