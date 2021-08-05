Award-winning “Marshall” producer filming movie about famous nun and activist Francesca Saverio Cabrini filming in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A portion of downtown Buffalo near St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral was transformed into a scene from New York City in the 1800s Thursday afternoon.

The filming of a movie tentatively called Cabrini was taking place. The movie highlights the life and achievements of Francesca Saverio Cabrini. She was an Italian American Roman Catholic nun and activist.

“She built hospitals, she built schools, she built orphanages,” said Jonathan Sanger producer of Cabrini. “And, she was tremendously helpful with the new immigrant population, particularly from Italy, but not just Italy.”

Sanger also produced Marshall, which is another movie filmed right here in Western New York

“You have really amazing locations all around the city, that could double for almost any place that would have been turn of the century New York,” Sanger said. “You don’t find that in New York City. It doesn’t exist in New York anymore. They’ve all been torn down.”

Cabrini is one of several movies being filmed in the area right now.

“The movie business has roared back after Covid. Even during the whole Covid period, we were in touch with all the movie studios and everybody was just waiting for things to clear up. And sure enough, they’re beating down our doors again,” said Tim Clark Buffalo Niagara Commissioner. “This past week we’ve had three movies shooting at the same time here and around Western New York. So, it’s been good.”