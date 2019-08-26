Banksy’s Brexit mural disappears from wall in seaside port

The wall where a Brexit-themed Banksy mural was painted is seen behind scaffolding, in Dover, England, Monday Aug. 26, 2019. The side of a building in southern England that was emblazoned with a Brexit mural by celebrated street artist Banksy is now a white wall. The famous painting of a worker chipping away one of the golden stars from the European Union’s flag – symbolizing Britain’s impending exit from the bloc – was nowhere to be seen Monday after scaffolding was erected over the weekend. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

LONDON (AP) — A Brexit mural by celebrated street artist Banksy appears to have been painted over.

The side of a building that had borne a famous painting of a worker chipping away one of the golden stars from the European Union’s flag — symbolizing Britain’s impending exit from the bloc — was covered in white paint Monday. Scaffolding had been erected over the weekend at the building in the southern British port city of Dover.

It was unclear what exactly had happened to the mural. The Godden Gaming Organization, which owns the building, previously said it was exploring options to remove, maintain or sell the artwork.

Emails to a Banksy representative and to Dover’s local council seeking clarification about the fate of the artwork went unanswered Monday, a national holiday in Britain.

Local lawmaker Charlie Elphicke said in a tweet that he is, “Very disappointed by the disappearance of the Dover Banksy. A culturally iconic statement on our times.”