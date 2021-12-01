Batavia Downs releases fifth “Rockin’ the Downs” concert series lineup

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Downs will be hosting its fifth “Rockin’ the Downs” concert series, coming this June, running into August. There will be shows on 10 Fridays throughout the summer.

The series begins June 17 with Tommy DeCarlo, the lead singer of the band Boston since the late-aughts, performing the band’s hits, as well as season six American Idol finalist Rudy Cardenas, who will be performing a set of Journey hits.

Other acts coming to Batavia include ’90s rock group Finger 11, Led Zeppelin cover band Get the Led Out, THEORY (formerly Theory of a Deadman), ’60s legends The Grass Roots and Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, southern rock bands Molly Hatchet and Blackfoot, ’80s rockers .38 Special, America’s top Pink Floyd show, The Machine, Mike DelGuidice, who performed with Billy Joel at Highmark Stadium this past August, and to close out the series, The Dire Straits Experience, with former Dire Straits saxophonist Chris White, playing Dire Straits’ hits.

The complete list of acts and dates can be found below.

“We are looking forward to hosting what we feel is the best Concert Series lineup we’ve ever had,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO for Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel. “We’re appreciative to the folks at Pepsi for being our headline sponsor this year and excited to welcome back charities like Make-A-Wish Western New York and Volunteers for Animals, who raise funds for their organizations through the chair rental and guitar raffle.”

Tickets will be available at BataviaConcerts.com. General admission is $10 for tickets purchased online through Dec. 25 and $15 after, with VIP tickets available for $30, premium tickets for $50, and front row tickets for $75 apiece. Season tickets are also available with prices set at $100 for GA, $250 for VIP and $450 for premium. Each ticket will also include a free play voucher to be spent at one of Batavia Downs’ gaming machines.

Suite Packages for the Hotel at Batavia Downs are also available for $500 and include 10 Lawn Tickets. To book a suite package, contact Sara Tenney at (585) 344-6155.

June 17 – Tommy DeCarlo and Rudy Cardenas

June 24 – Finger 11

July 1 – Get the Led Out

July 8 – THEORY

July 15 – The Grass Roots and Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

July 22 – Molly Hatchet and Blackfoot

July 29 – .38 Special

Aug. 5 – The Machine

Aug. 12 – Mike DelGuidice

Aug. 19 – The Dire Straits Experience

Concerts are held rain or shine.