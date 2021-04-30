BPO and Graycliff partner for outdoor concert fundraiser this June

DERBY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Music will fill the grounds of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Graycliff estate come early June. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is teaming up with Graycliff for an outdoor concert benefiting both organizations.

The in-person June 3 event will feature a chamber group of BPO musicians. The performance will happen on the lakeside of Graycliff’s main house. Tickets cost $150 or $125 for BPO 2020-2021 season subscribers and Graycliff members.

The cost of admission includes admission, wine/beer, a gourmet snack box by Osteria 166, a pair of Graycliff tour coupons and a newly released BPO concert CD. Attendees will have access to a cocktail hour, one-hour concert and time for a self-guided twilight tour of the outside grounds at Graycliff.

“After a year of virtual fundraising events, we are thrilled to be able to offer this unique in-person experience on the grounds of Graycliff. This intimate concert is planned for the magic hour at Graycliff where the house will glow from within as you relax and enjoy the talents of the BPO musicians. We hope that the historic grounds paired with incredible music will offer an entertaining and memorable escape, said Graycliff Executive Director, Anna Kaplan.

For event ticketing information, click here or call (716) 885-5000. Parties are asked to purchase tickets in a single transaction for social distancing planning purposes.