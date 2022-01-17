Buffalo-based band Every Time I Die announces breakup, former singer tweets separation agreement notice

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 15: Keith Buckley, Jordan Buckley, Andy Williams, Stephen Micciche and now-former drummer Ryan Leger of Every Time I Die visit the SiriusXM Studios on August 15, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The metalcore band Every Time I Die, which was established in Buffalo in 1998 and hosted ‘TID The Season shows the past several years at Buffalo Riverworks, has announced Monday night that it is no more.

Bassist Steve Micciche and guitarists Andy Williams and Jordan Buckley announced the breakup via their Twitter accounts. Drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak posted the statement on his Instagram account.

“While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one,” the statement said.

The “one” being referred to is Keith Buckley, the band’s lead singer. The statement said the other four members of the band have not had direct communication with him lately.

“Every Time I Die was these 5 members,” the statement said. “There is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer.”

The former members wrapped up the note, saying they are disappointed that it ended this way, but thanked ETID’s fans for their support.

“See you soon,” the message concluded. The band’s last show was Night Two of the 2021 ‘TID the Season performances in Buffalo, on Dec. 11. Every Time I Die’s Twitter account has been deactivated.

At 8:20 p.m. Monday, Keith Buckley posted the legal notice from the other band members on Twitter and Instagram. Within the note is a cease and desist order, and the lawyer of the represented members, from music-oriented law firm Savur Law PC, deemed the notice a “confidential settlement communication.” The order demands he not disparage the band and stop using the band’s name, logo or any other intellectual property until a separation agreement was signed.

“While we hope to resolve this situation amicably, we have been instructed to pursue formal legal action against any infringement of our clients’ rights or defamatory statements regarding our clients, to the fullest extent of the law,” the document said.