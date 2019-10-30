Buffalo ranked third cheapest city for families to attend NFL games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Think prices at New Era Field are too high? You may want to think again.

According to a study by Rent.com, Buffalo ranked number three in an analysis of the cheapest cities for families to attend NFL games.

The study looked at average prices of tickets, parking, beers, sodas and hot dogs for a family of four at NFL stadiums across the country.

In comparison to other NFL teams, you’ll find the second-most expensive stadium hot dogs and the fifth-highest priced soft drinks at New Era Field.

However, Bills Mafia has the advantage of purchasing the cheapest tickets in the league, with an average of just $284.32 for a family of four.

The football city that ranked number one as the cheapest city was Cincinnati and the priciest city was Los Angeles.