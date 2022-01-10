Canisius professor to appear on “Jeopardy” Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Steve Chanderbhan, PhD, is an associate professor of philosophy at Canisius College and will be appearing on Jeopardy Tuesday night.
Chanderbhan will also be live-tweeting the episode on his Twitter account.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
