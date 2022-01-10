Canisius professor to appear on “Jeopardy” Tuesday

The producers of “Jeopardy!” have apologized for using an “outdated and insensitive term” to describe a medical condition after a number of viewers voiced their complaints about a clue included on Monday’s episode.(Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Steve Chanderbhan, PhD, is an associate professor of philosophy at Canisius College and will be appearing on Jeopardy Tuesday night.

Chanderbhan will also be live-tweeting the episode on his Twitter account.