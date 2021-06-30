Charles Oakley memoir ‘The Last Enforcer’ to publish in 2022

This cover image released by Gallery Books shows “The Last Enforcer: Outrageous Stories From the Life and Times of One of the NBA’s Fiercest Competitors” by Charles Oakley with Frank Isola. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that it will publish Oakley’s “The Last Enforcer” on Feb. 1, 2022. (Gallery Books via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Oakley has a memoir coming out next year that includes a brief assist from former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that it will publish Oakley’s “The Last Enforcer” on Feb. 1, 2022. The book will be co-written by longtime NBA writer Frank Isola. Jordan is contributing a foreword.

“I want people to know that on and off the court, I always tried to do the right thing and protect those that I care about,” Oakley said in a statement Wednesday. Throughout the years I’ve told my B and C stories. With this book, I brought my A stories.”

Oakley, a power forward known for his rebounding skills and confrontational ways, played for 19 years in the NBA, the first three with Jordan. According to Gallery Books, Oakley will bring “his signature, unfiltered style to stories about dustups on the court and controversies off it.”

“From indelible experiences fighting for rebounds and respect during the golden era of physical play to relationships and run-ins with Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, James Dolan, Donald Trump, and many others, Oakley shares behind-the-scenes details that will solidify his status as a hard-nosed fan favorite who left it all on the court — and now puts it all on the page,” Gallery Books said.