BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bert Kreischer on Friday announced he will be adding 30 show dates to ‘The Berty Boy Relapse Tour,’ which continues this fall.

Among the new dates is a Buffalo show at Shea’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 15. Kreischer also added October dates in Rochester and Syracuse, as well as a December show in Toronto. He recently released a new stand-up special, “Hey Big Boy,” which is streaming on Netflix.

Tickets are on sale now at this link.