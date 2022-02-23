Coors Light releases “Almighty” beer for Foo Fighters movie

Foo Fighters band members and “Studio 666” cast members, from left, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl pose together at the premiere of the film, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(WIVB) — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rock band Foo Fighters will be having a limited edition beer released in honor of their upcoming horror movie, “Studio 666.”

The movie, which comes out Feb. 25, tells the story of the band writing “Medicine at Midnight,” their 10th studio album, which came out in early 2021. The movie features frontman Dave Grohl becoming possessed by supernatural forces, which threaten the band and the album.

In commemoration of the movie, Grohl’s favorite beer, Coors Light, is releasing “Coors Almighty Light,” made with water from the Rockies that they say has been blessed by a spiritual guru, to help Grohl fight the demons.

For details and a chance to win a Coors Almighty Light, click here. The contest runs through Friday.