BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No, Buffalo’s Channel 4 News Team is not adding anyone from the “Anchorman” cast to its roster. But David Koechner, who stars as Champ Kind in the films, did join News 4 on Thursday afternoon to talk about his upcoming comedy shows in downtown Buffalo.

Best known for his role in the “Anchorman” movies and as traveling sales menace Todd Packer in “The Office,” Koechner will be headlining Helium Comedy Club Thursday at 8 p.m., as well as Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Koechner’s character Todd Packer, meanwhile, will be making an appearance at an “Office”-themed trivia event at the club on Saturday at 4 p.m. In addition to hosting as Todd Packer, Koechner will tell behind-the-scenes stories and judge the final round, in which contestants will need to act as their favorite characters from the show for the opportunity to be crowned champ.

“Office trivia with the real Todd Packer — that’s me. It’s a different hat, or no hat at all, maybe a suit,” Koechner said. “Like, ‘How can he be two different people?’ I can.”

He said the event is not just trivia, but a show, which according to the Pack-man himself, will be “a hoot and a holler.”

Koechner, a Kansas City Chiefs fan, also gave his thoughts on his team’s matchup this weekend with the Buffalo Bills.

“I don’t want to say anything that’s going to keep people out of seats,” he said with a laugh. “If their game this week matches the last time we played, it’ll be incredible. I mean, that was one of the greatest games I’ve ever witnessed. That was amazing. So we know this: We know we’re in for a great game, two great teams, that’s just fun to watch. … We’re both going to be there at the end of the season — Bills and Chiefs — this is just the pre-show.”

He also spoke on the Sabres’ Thursday night home opener.

“Four years ago, I was here in Buffalo, and it was the opening night Sabres’ home game. Same thing tonight,” he said. “Folks, you’ve got a choice. Choose wisely. Come to see my show at Helium. Well, either tonight or this weekend. It’s going to be a barn burner.”

Koechner is also known for his roles in “Talladega Nights,” “Get Smart,” “Krampus,” “The Goldbergs,” and “Thank You For Smoking.”

He said his favorite moments working in show business were not any experience from a set, however, but rather being offered his roles to begin with.

“Your favorite moment — for any actor — is the moment they tell you you’re cast. Once you got cast, it reinforces the idea that you’re doing the right thing,” he said. “It’s a joy, it’s a relief, it’s validation. So, I would say, in all honesty, that’s the moment you enjoy the most. Now, the rest of it, for me personally, any day on set — I’m pretending I’m on set right now, Adam — any day in show business is a great day.”

“The Office” (Photo by Byron Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“The Office” (Photo by Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

“The Office” (Photo by Byron Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

“The Goldbergs” (Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“The Goldbergs” (Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“The Goldbergs” (Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“The Goldbergs” (Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“Bless This Mess” (Jessica Brooks/ABC via Getty Images)

“Bless This Mess” (Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images)

“The Goldbergs” (Scott Everett White/ABC via Getty Images)

“The Goldbergs” (Scott Everett White/ABC via Getty Images)

“The Goldbergs” (Scott Everett White/ABC via Getty Images)

“The Goldbergs” (Ron Batzdorff/ABC via Getty Images)

“The Goldbergs” (Scott Everett White/ABC via Getty Images)

Australian premiere of “Anchorman 2” on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Steve Christo)

Australian premiere of “Anchorman 2” on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Steve Christo)

“The Patient” Season 1 premiere (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

2022 Writers Guild Awards (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Writers Guild)

2022 TCM Classic Film Festival (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for TCM)

The comedy shows and the trivia event at Helium are all 18+. The full interview with David Koechner can be seen above.