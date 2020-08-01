Facebook to add music videos to Facebook Watch

(WIVB) – Facebook is adding music videos to its social media platform.

The social media site says it will begin rolling out official social music videos in the U.S. this weekend.

Facebook is partnering with SONY Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and others to make it happen.

The videos will feature well-known artists like Bob Marley, Elton John, Nicki Minaj, and Blake Shelton.

Facebook also plans to offer exclusive music videos as well as premieres.

It says the new content will be available under a new music section in Facebook Watch.