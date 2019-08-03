First Annual “Village Music Festival” kicks off today in Youngstown.

A brand new festival is coming to the village of Youngstown today and Scott Celani came to our studio today to tell us all about it.

The first annual “Village Music Festival” will feature a lineup of local, regional and national music acts. The debut event includes headlining acts Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root and Sawyer Fredericks, Season 8 winner of NBC’s ‘The Voice’.

The festival will run from 12 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. today. In addition to music, the festival will also feature local craft vendors, food, drinks and games. Admission for the family friendly event is $10.