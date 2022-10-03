(WIVB) — Aviation American Gin was recently announced as the “Official Gin Sponsor” of the NFL. With the announcement, the gin company announced via a commercial posted on owner Ryan Reynolds’ social media that former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick would be its new spokesperson.

Fitz begins the ad by announcing himself as the “New Official Ryan” for the official gin sponsor of the NFL.

He then addresses where Reynolds has gone as the gin’s spokesperson, teasing that he is “too caught up with the ‘other kind of football,'” as Reynolds is shown in the stadium of Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer team he co-owns with Rob McElhenney. Fitzpatrick then stunts his beard, questioning whether Reynolds’ facial hair is up to the task of being the gin’s spokesperson.

Fitzpatrick closes out the commercial by sipping a nearby Negroni, saying it may be the greatest of all time.

Though the ad plays a voiceover of Reynolds questioning why they’re, “sticking with that guy,” Reynolds said in his post that he is so happy to have Fitzpatrick as the company’s spokesman.