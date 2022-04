(WIVB) — Former Buffalo Bills star and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens made his return to the gridiron Saturday night.

The 48-year-old, whose last regular season NFL game was in 2010, caught a touchdown in the new Fan Controlled Football indoor league. The league is seven-on-seven, and there’s no kicking or Special Teams.

What about the extra point you ask? Well, it’s just a one-on-one between the offense and defense.