(WIVB)– The Goo Goo Dolls’ Robby Takac is calling himself “Robby Claus,” and it’s all to support a cause that’s close to his heart.

Takac will perform live in a special web-stream on December 18 at 7p.m.

Takac is the founder of “Music is Art,” and the event is “pay what you can,” benefiting the organization.

You can expect the music to include songs from the Goo Goo doll’s Christmas album “It’s Christmas All Over.”

The link to next Friday night’s web-stream is available here.