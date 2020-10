(WIVB) – Need help naming that tune?

Google has a new “hum” feature that allows users to hum, whistle, or sing a song for about 15 seconds using the site’s mic button.

Or, you can just say “Hey Google, what’s this song?” and a list of possibilities will pop up.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a Broadway-worthy singing voice- Google claims it can place any song, even if you’re off-key.