Grammy-nominated NEEDTOBREATHE acoustic tour to stop at Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — South Carolina rock band NEEDTOBREATHE announced an intimate acoustic tour Tuesday in support of their 2021 album, “Into The Mystery.” The tour stops by Artpark on May 18 at 7 p.m.

“The success of the acoustic tours over the years has been one of the biggest surprises of our career,” said frontman Bear Rinehart as part of the tour announcement. “The intimacy and conversation that takes place in these beautiful theaters has been a pretty magical experience for us as a band. So much of our music was written and recorded acoustically in a living room, and with two new albums to pull from, we want to bring that experience to you again.”

NEEDTOBREATHE, whose 2015 single “Multiplied” was nominated for a Grammy, kicks off the Into the Mystery Acoustic Tour April 18 in Winnipeg. They will be joined on the tour by guest Patrick Droney.

Tickets for the tour are available now by using the band’s presale code. They go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets cost between $35 and $79.50, with additional fees applying to online and phone orders. For more information about obtaining tickets in-person or via phone, click here. For online tickets, visit this link.