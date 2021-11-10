Green Giant making casseroles fashionable in the form of ugly sweaters

Green Giant®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, revealed today a new campaign that has the brand reimagining popular Thanksgiving side dishes – green bean and corn casseroles – as ugly holiday sweaters.

(WIVB) — Sometimes, the casseroles can be the ugly dishes on the table at Thanksgiving, right?

This year, Green Giant is making them fashionable.

The iconic vegetable brand said Wednesday it’s reimaging green bean and corn casseroles as ugly holiday sweaters.

Starting today and running through November 17, customers can enter to win a free ugly Thanksgiving sweater from Green Giant by clicking here.

Three designs will be available for winners who Green Giant will select at random, and no purchase is necessary.

From November 18 to November 25, Green Giant says a $1 donation will be made to No Kid Hungry when vegetable casseroles or Thanksgiving table settings are shared on social media using #PasstheCasserole and tagging @GreenGiant.

Green Giant says they will make a minimum total donation of $25,000 and a maximum total donation of $50,000.

For a complete list of rules and more information, click here.