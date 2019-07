Happening today: The Clarence HollowFest

Today is the last day of HollowFest which celebrates America’s birthday and the Clarence Hollow at 10405 Main St in Clarence.

This annual event features amusement rides, games, children’s activities, local food vendors, local miscellaneous vendors (such as massage therapy, clothing sales, jewelry, etc), a beer tent, local music and more.

You can check out food vendors such as Big Kahuna Hawaiian Ice, Captain Mike’s Seafood, Cheesy Chick, Josh’s Concessions, Pop-In-Bob’s, Babz BBQ, as well as other vendors like Allegany Mountain Resorts, Boards Unlimited, Bonnie Lynn Creations, Dragonfly Jams & Jellies.