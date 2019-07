Buffalonians got together to show pride in their hometome for a good cause. BuffaLove Apparel hosted the 6th annual BuffaLove areal photo today at CanalSide this afternoon.

At the conclusion of the photo there was a ceremony and participants got to enjoy Chiavetta’s Chicken BBQ, Amsdell Ice Cream, live music and more.

Donations raised this year will go to WNY Heroes and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.